Jisoo set for film debut: K-pop idols who turned actors

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 19, 2023 | 05:56 pm 3 min read

Exploring a list of K-pop idols who turned into actors

After her well-received performance in the K-drama Snowdrop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is now gearing up for her big-screen debut with the mystery thriller Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. On Tuesday, the film's director reportedly shared that Jisoo will make a special cameo. As she continues to make waves in the Korean entertainment industry, let's take a look at other idols who have successfully made the leap into the world of acting.

But first, here's more about Jisoo's special appearance

During a recent press conference, director Kim Sung-sik, while discussing the casting for Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, shared, "Looking for an actor who would fit the image of a fairy...I came to think of Jisoo after watching her in Snowdrop." Jisoo's acting journey began before her debut with BLACKPINK when she appeared in the KBS drama The Producers in 2015. Since then, she has steadily built her acting career alongside her role as a celebrated idol.

K-pop idol-turned-actor: Rowoon

Rowoon—the former member of FNC Entertainment's iconic group SF9—has seamlessly transitioned into an actor. His journey began in 2017, and since then he has appeared in several hit series like About Time (2018), Extraordinary You (2019), and The King's Affection (2021). Now, the K-pop idol, who bid farewell to SF9 on Monday, will soon grace the screens in The Wedding Battle, scheduled to premiere on October 30.

Cha Eun-woo: Member of K-pop group ASTRO

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's acting journey began with the web drama To Be Continued, where he showcased his talent alongside fellow band members. Then, Cha took on a significant role in the hit rom-com drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018), solidifying his status as a rising actor. His other notable shows include Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020), and Island (2022). He's preparing for his next, A Good Day to Be a Dog, slated to premiere in October.

Girls Generation's Im Yoon-ah

Im Yoon-ah—widely recognized as the vocalist of Girls' Generation—embarked on her acting journey right alongside her music career. Im's initial foray into acting featured a minor role in Two Outs in the Ninth Inning (2007). In 2008, Im achieved a significant milestone by securing her first leading role in You Are My Destiny. Throughout her acting career, this idol-cum-actor has graced the screen in various dramas, including The K2 (2016), Big Mouth (2022), and King the Land (2023).

Krystal Jung of girl group f(x)

SM Entertainment's girl group f(x)'s lead vocalist Krystal Jung ventured into the realm of acting in 2010. Her breakout role materialized in The Heirs (2013), where she portrayed an heiress. This marked the inception of her illustrious acting career. Jung went on to achieve her first leading role opposite Rain in My Lovely Girl (2014). Her portfolio continued to expand with notable works including The Bride of Habaek (2017), Prison Playbook (2017), and Police University (2021).

