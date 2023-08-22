SM Entertainment calls out NCT Jaehyun's privacy breach

Entertainment

SM Entertainment calls out NCT Jaehyun's privacy breach

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 06:07 pm 1 min read

SM Entertainment shares new statement regarding NCT Jaehyun's privacy breach

NCT member Jaehyun's hotel room was recently invaded by an unnamed individual who recorded a video that has since gone viral on social media. In response, the singer's agency, SM Entertainment is filing a lawsuit against the stalker. They plan to collect evidence against the uploader and anyone associated with distributing the video, seeking cooperation from domestic and international sites for proper investigation by law enforcement agencies.

SM Entertainment's stance on the same

Calling out the incident, SM Entertainment stated, "The leaked video is an illegal act that severely violates the artist's privacy." Fans are outraged by the leaked videos and expressed their anger and concern for the celebrities' privacy on social media. Many called for the immediate arrest of the person responsible for recording and sharing the video. Some users described the situation as "straight-up disturbing."

From where it started

In October 2022, during their US tour, NCT 127 members stayed in a hotel and the leaked videos surfaced online on Monday, giving a room tour of Jaehyun's quarters. The videos revealed several private items belonging to the K-pop idols, including their luggage, stage outfits, food items, and even a set of pajamas worn by Jaehyun on NCT's channel.

Share this timeline