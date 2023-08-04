Revisiting Canadian singer Celine Dion's calming, hope-inducing songs

Entertainment

Revisiting Canadian singer Celine Dion's calming, hope-inducing songs

Written by Isha Sharma August 04, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

Most hopeful songs by Celine Dion

Canadian singer Celine Dion, dubbed the "Queen of Power Ballads," has been ruling the music space since the 1980s, and is known for incorporating genres such as pop, classical, and rock in her music. The five-time Grammy Awardee has crooned songs in English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Latin, Japanese, and Chinese. Today, we look at how she has summoned hope through her songs.

'Love Again'

In May 2023, Dion played herself in Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Sam Heughan starrer Love Again. The soundtrack featured 11 of her tracks, with five being new. The title track particularly sticks with the listener, with lyrics that say: "And you don't have to find the answers...just keep trying. The sun will rise again, the storm subside again. This is not the end...and you'll love again."

'A World to Believe In'

With lines such as: "You gave me faith and you gave me a world to believe in. You gave me your love to believe in and feeling this love I can rise up above...and be strong and be whole once again," how can one feel anything but hope and optimism? It was penned by Tino Izzo and Rosanna Ciciola and re-recorded with Yuna Ito.

'That's the Way It Is'

That's the Way It Is came out in 1999, but its lyrics have stood the test of time and how! "When life is empty with no tomorrow...and loneliness starts to call (loneliness starts to call). Baby, don't worry, forget your sorrow... 'Cause love's gonna conquer it all, all," wrote Andreas Carlsson, Max Martin, and Kristian Lundin, who also produced the classic melody.

'Heart Will Go On'

While Heart Will Go On majorly falls in the category of a hardcore romantic song, it does induce hope for the times when a couple is separated by distance, but their hearts beat for each other just the same. "Once more, you open the door. And you're here in my heart...and my heart will go on and on." Are you humming it too?

Share this timeline