Dating to divorce, all about Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez's relationship

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 18, 2023

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got hitched in May 2021

After two years of marriage, pop star Ariana Grande and realtor Dalton Gomez have reportedly called it quits. Per a TMZ report, the two had been living separately since January, and are now planning to officially end their marriage. Another report by PEOPLE also suggested the same. Meanwhile, here is everything to know about their short-lived relationship- from their dating days to their separation.

Their early days of dating

Per reports, Grande and Gomez started dating in early 2020 but chose to not make their relationship public. At that time, Grande's brother clarified that she wasn't dating Mickey Foster, a rapper Grande was rumored to be dating before. In February 2020, Grande was seen kissing a mystery man at a bar in California by TMZ. It was later revealed, the man was Gomez.

Dropping Gomez's first picture

When Grande paired up with Justin Bieber in May 2020 for the music video of Stuck with U, the video showed glimpses of celebrities and their loved ones. It showed Gomez kissing Grande (but face-cropped photo) in the video. However, the first picture of him was dropped in June when she put up a selfie with him on Instagram, without tagging him.

Making it official

Grande kept posting pictures with Gomez on her social media. But it was in December 2020 that she dropped the big news to her fans. On December 20, Grande took to social media to share an image of her engagement ring, thus making her relationship with Gomez official and public. "Forever n then some," she wrote while addressing her fiance.

They got hitched in May 2021

Five months after their engagement, the couple took the plunge and said "I do" to each other on May 15, 2021. Their private and intimate wedding was attended by close family members only. Back then, Grande's representative confirmed that the ceremony was attended by only 20 people. A little after her wedding, they shared adorable pictures from the ceremony.

Their attempt at reconciling

According to multiple reports, the couple tried to reconcile but weren't successful in their attempts. They have reportedly been staying separately since early this year, and are now in plans of legally ending their marriage. Some reports have also claimed that despite calling it quits, the two continue to remain friends and are regularly in touch with each other through calls.

