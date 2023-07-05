Entertainment

BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK: Upcoming lineup of K-pop concerts worldwide

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 05, 2023

List of upcoming K-pop concerts worldwide

The K-pop touring cycle is going in full swing, bringing excitement to fans globally. In the first half of 2023, esteemed groups such as IVE, BTS members, and BLACKPINK, among others, embarked on world tours, garnering acclaim for their captivating performances. Looking ahead to the next six months, various K-pop groups have an exciting lineup of tours scheduled in Asia and other locations worldwide.

BTS's Suga's world tour

On June 25, BTS member Suga sent fans into a frenzy by announcing a three-day encore concert for his Agust tour, D-Day in Seoul. This comes after the successful completion of his first-ever solo tour, Agust D. The upcoming tour is slated to take place from August 4 to 6 in Seoul, South Korea. In addition, BigHit Entertainment released Suga's tour vlog in Chicago.

BLACKPINK: 'Born Pink' world tour

BLACKPINK is set to bring its ultra-popular Born Pink world tour to Vietnam this July. Recently, the K-pop sensation officially announced two additional shows in Hanoi, scheduled to take place on July 29 and 30. Notably, the quartet will continue their tour with five stadium performances across the US in August, including two shows in New Jersey, one in Nevada, and two in California.

Tomorrow X Together (TXT): 'Act: Sweet Mirage'

On May 1, BigHit Music announced two additional dates for the group's second world tour titled, Act: Sweet Mirage in Indonesia, Philippines, Jakarta, and Bulacan in August. K-pop group TXT successfully concluded their Act: Sweet Mirage concerts in Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and four cities in Japan. Notably, TXT's tour is in support of their 2023 mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

IVE: 'The Prom Queens' tour

K-pop monster rookies, IVE are holding their first-ever standalone concerts in Bangkok, Thailand on July 8 to celebrate the release of their debut album, I've IVE. The K-pop group—consisting of six members—launched their The Prom Queens Asia tour in Korea and Japan in February. After the massive success of their initial shows, IVE is now subsequently expanding its tour to several other Asian cities.

TWICE: 'Ready To Be' tour

Mark your calendars as in September, the K-pop group's Ready To Be world tour will arrive in Asia, following their stops in Australia, North America, and Europe. The tour will kick off in Singapore on September 2, and notably, the tickets for the Singapore shows are already sold out. Additionally, TWICE's Asian tour will coincide with the highly-anticipated debut of the Japanese subunit, MISAMO.

