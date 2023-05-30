Entertainment

Stray Kids '5 Star' breaks pre-album K-pop sales record

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 04:23 pm 1 min read

Stray Kids '5 Star' breaks pre-album sales record

K-pop has taken the world by storm and the genre enjoys a massive fan following all over the globe. The boy band Stray Kids is gearing up for the release of their third full album, titled 5 Star, and now even before its release, it's shattering records left and right. It has broken the record for the most pre-order album by a K-pop act.

Release date and other details

Reportedly, the album has over 4.93 million pre-album order sales. They achieved the feat on Monday, May 30, just a few days ahead of its release. The album is set to release on Friday, June 2. The album has been produced by members Bangchan, Changbin, and Han. The album's title track titled Teuk will be released on June 2 at 1:00pm KST.

