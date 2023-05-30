Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Chamkila': All about legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 30, 2023, 04:20 pm 3 min read

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing the titular role in Imtiaz Ali's biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Imtiaz Ali released the first glimpses of his upcoming film based on the life of the late Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, the teaser was unveiled on Tuesday. Chamkila was killed at 27, the prime of his age and career. At the time of his death, he was Punjab's highest record-selling artist. Know all about him.

Early life and career

Born as Dhani Ram on July 21, 1960, he was inclined toward music from an early age. His musical journey started at 18 when he met Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. Chamkila used to write songs for Shinda. However, after some time, he left Shinda. By then, Chamkila had already worked with the likes of folk singer K Deep and Mohammad Sadiq.

Dhani Ram to Amar Singh Chamkila: The journey

After leaving Shinda, Chamkila struggled for quite long to find the right music partner. He collaborated with folk singer Surinder Sonia. The two also released their first album in 1980, titled Takue Te Takua. But the duo eventually fell apart following which Chamkila worked with some other singers including Usha Kiran and Amar Noorie. During this, he adopted "Amar Singh Chamkila" as his name.

Meeting Amarjot Kaur and tasting success

After trying his luck with many singers, Chamkila finally came in touch with Amarjit Kaur. She wasn't known back then, but their chemistry instantly struck a chord with the listeners. Theirs was a permanent collaboration; they delivered numerous songs while also performing many music concerts. Per reports, the duo, who was gaining high popularity, was paid Rs. 4,000 for each concert.

Chamkila faced multiple threats from pro-Khalistanis

Chamkila and Kaur's collaboration started reaching new heights, a fact that posed a threat to his contemporaries. His success reportedly caught the attention of Khalistani terrorists who demanded protection money from him, while also threatening him. Meanwhile, several religious leaders also disliked most of Chamkila's songs' lyrics. Despite the threats and hate that were coming his way, Chamkila continued to grow immensely popular.

Theories revolving around Chamkila's death

Chamkila and Kaur were gunned down by assailants on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur. The duo had arrived there for their performance. There are at least three theories surrounding their death: One, they were killed by the Khalistani terrorists; two, Kaur's family got them killed for family honor; and three, Chamkila's rivals got them killed. The real reason behind their death still remains unknown.

Everything to know about the movie

The Rockstar director is making a biopic on Chamkila's life which will be based on his early days in life to show he shot to fame and also his death. While Dosanjh will be seen playing Chamkila's character, actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen as his work partner, Kaur. The film will be released on OTT giant Netflix in the year 2024.

Dosanjh in and as 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

