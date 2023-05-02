Entertainment

'Kathal,' 'Bridgerton' spinoff: Major shows and films premiering in May

Written by Isha Sharma May 02, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Here's your OTT watchlist for May

In May, OTT platforms will have something for everyone. Be it the social drama comedy Kathal which is expected to pass relevant commentary about the nexus between politicians and police, or Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, where we will see veteran actor Dimple Kapadia wielding guns—there is no dearth of content to choose from. Take a look at the major titles premiering in May.

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spinoff series of Netflix's popular royal drama series Bridgerton and stars India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, and Golda Rosheuvel, among others. It will focus on Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England. The miniseries will have six episodes and you can watch them on the streamer from Thursday (May 4).

'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

This female-led show will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (May 5) and stars an ensemble comprising Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar, while Deepak Dobriyal and Ashish Verma will also be seen in supporting roles. Per IMDb, the show "explores the power dynamics between an unapologetically hardcore mother-in-law and strong and tenacious younger women. It has been directed by Homi Adjania.

'Dahaad'

Dahaad, a crime thriller series starring Sonakshi Sinha, has been created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 12. It is centered around a police officer investigating a string of deaths of women. It recently became the first-ever Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and also marks Sinha's OTT debut.

'The Mother'

The Mother stars Hollywood singer-actor Jennifer Lopez in the lead and is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider). It will arrive on Netflix on May 12. It also stars Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, and Joseph Fiennes, among others. IMDb describes the plot as, "While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life."

'Kathal—A Jackfruit Mystery'

Kathal—A Jackfruit Mystery is a social comedy directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. It stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, among others. Inspired by true events, it follows a one-of-a-kind police procedural as the entire police machinery collaborates in the search of a politician's lost kathals (jackfruits). It was announced during Netflix's TUDUM event last year and will premiere on May 19.