Onir unveils first look of upcoming directorial, 'Pine Cone'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 01:58 pm 1 min read

The first look of upcoming directorial 'Pine Cone' is here

Filmmaker Onir has been one of the most vocal LGBTQ+ figures in India and has been producing stellar content over the years. The filmmaker unveiled the first look of his next directorial titled Pine Cone. The film is set to premiere at the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival on June 7. The filmmaker also revealed the premiere time and venue of the same.

Premiere details of the upcoming queer drama

The film will premiere at 9:30pm at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The project is bankrolled under Anticlock Films and Matchbox Pictures banners. The story revolves around three decades of the main characters' life. In an interview with NewsBytes, Onir stated that Pine Cone was made when he was angry after the Narendra Modi government denied a NOC for his film We Are.

