Ranveer Singh's next Don? Times his action avatar impressed us

Written by Isha Sharma May 19, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

The speculations about Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment of the Don franchise have left the internet divided! While director Farhan Akhtar is yet to provide a confirmation, several reports have suggested that Singh might step into SRK's shoes and play the iconic character. Considering Singh has headlined action projects in the past, he might fit the bill!

'Bajirao Mastani'

Bajirao Mastani marked Singh's second collaboration with both Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone and narrated the romance between Peshwa Bajirao Ballal and Princess Mastani (Padukone). The opulent period drama was stacked with several action sequences, which is only fitting considering the film captured the battles fought by Peshwa Bajirao. Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal coordinated the film's stunts.

'Padmaavat'

In Padmaavat, Singh portrayed the role of ruthless Mughal ruler Alauddin Khilji, and it is considered his most complex and successful role to this day. His scarred face and fear-inducing eyes, particularly, breathed life into the role, Like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, too, was replete with scenes of battles and confrontations, and Singh didn't disappoint this time either. Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari co-starred.

'Simmba'

What is a Rohit Shetty film without jawdropping action sequences? Shetty and Singh collaborated for the first time for the cop drama Simmba, a part of Shetty's cop universe and Singh's first out-and-out actioner. A blockbuster hit, the film cemented Singh as a bankable action star, and his role as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao is one of his career's most celebrated ones.

'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls'

In Netflix's interactive special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, the 83 actor went all out and the episode really stood up to the claim of Singh being a volcano of energy! Accompanied by survival specialist Bear Grylls, Singh maneuvered his way through daunting adverse conditions such as ice-cold rivers, deadly predators, and ruthless terrains. Read our review of the show here.