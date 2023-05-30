Entertainment

AR Rahman to perform 'Maamannan' music live; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 01:51 pm 1 min read

Maamannan is an upcoming Tamil political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film was in buzz initially when the shooting started back in March 2022. Now, the maestro AR Rahman announced that the film's music will be performed on Thursday (June 1) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. This will be done through an audio live concert. Fans are excited about another refreshing album.

Cast, crew, and streaming details

The upcoming film has a stellar cast which includes Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu, among others. The project is bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies banner. The film's satellite rights have been bagged by Kalaignar TV, whereas the OTT rights are bagged by the giant Netflix. The film will come on Netflix after its theatrical release.

