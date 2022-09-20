Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan I': 'Alaikadal' song featuring Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi dropped

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

The makers of the upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I dropped the lyrical video of the song Alaikadal (meaning "deep sea") featuring Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi on Monday in languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The video shows Lekshmi as the fisherwoman Poonguzhali and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan on a wooden catamaran as they are on a sea voyage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ponniyin Selvan franchise is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by the late author Kalki.

In the novel, Poonguzhali is one of the main characters.

The promos released by the makers so far did not reveal many details about Poonguzhali.

But the song Alaikadal is based on Poonguzhali and her yearning to unite with the man of her dreams.

Details All you need to know about the 'Alaikadal' song

Academy Award winner AR Rahman has composed the background music and songs for the film. Antara Nandy has rendered her voice for the song's Tamil version, while Siva Ananth penned the lyrics. The lyrical video is a montage of stills from the song and it has some of the iconic moments of Poonguzhali and Vanthiyathevan from their important voyage in the novel.

Release 'Ponniyin Selvan I' will be released on September 30

Directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for release on September 30 amid huge expectations. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, "Chiyaan" Vikram, "Jayam" Ravi play the lead roles besides the aforementioned actors. Other actors including Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Riyaz Khan, and Vikram Prabhu to name a few, will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Information Other details to know about the franchise

Bankrolled by Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions jointly, it was initially planned to release PS as a standalone film. Later, the makers decided to release the film in two parts. The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani. The onscreen adaptation of the novel is scripted by Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.