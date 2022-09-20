Entertainment

Katrina completes 19 years in Bollywood: Celebrating her inspiring moments

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 20, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Katrina Kaif has completed 19 years in Bollywood, more power to her!

Katrina Kaif's Bollywood debut Boom (2003) was an utter failure in every sense of the word. But Kaif persevered, becoming one of the top faces of the industry. Iconic roles and incomparable dancing skills aside, the actor has always called a spade a spade, winning fans over with her candid clarity. On completing her 19th year, we celebrate her badass side off the screens.

#1 When KJo asked what bothered her about 'Koffee With Karan'

Kaif marked a vibrant appearance on Koffee With Karan this year but at one point, she wasn't a regular attendee. During her appearance with Anushka Sharma, host Karan Johar asked why she hadn't arrived on the show for two seasons. "Polls, rating [actors]...I feel bad. I don't want to hurt someone else's feelings." Smiling, Kaif had made her dislike for the show's format apparent.

#2 When Kaif called breakup with Ranbir Kapoor 'a blessing'

Back in 2016, Kaif broke up with Ranbir Kapoor after a six-year-long relationship. But it wasn't until 2018 that the Race actor commented on the split. Calling it "a blessing," Kaif had said, "Whatever decision you make at that time in your life, it's the best decision you could have made at that moment. That's why you made it! Now, it's hindsight."

#3 When Kat shut down rumors of tiff with Alia Bhatt

The world just loves the "two women fighting over a man" narrative and gossipmongers have time and again pit Kaif against Alia Bhatt for getting together with her ex, Kapoor. But Kaif didn't let naysayers take control of the narrative and cleared the air. Noting all's well between them, Kaif said, "There's a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and I are together."

#4 When she revealed how she handles controversies or low points

In an interview, Kaif was asked how she deals with trolling, controversies, or poor box office results. Staying true to herself, the Sooryavanshi star had said, "You shouldn't feel entitled...When a person feels entitled that 'nothing wrong should ever happen to me,' and 'everything I do should be perfect,' then that's when you cannot handle the lows in life." Wise, witty, and collected, indeed!