'All's not well,' says Priyanka Chopra at UN General Assembly

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra is the Goodwill Ambassador of the Global UNICEF.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared some photos and videos from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. She took part in the UNGA's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Movement as the UN began the UN High-Level Week. Chopra, who is also the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador penned a caption revealing some more details from the conference.

Apart from her successful acting career, PeeCee has been involved in matters regarding the environment and has never missed taking a stand whenever necessary.

She became the Goodwill Ambassador of the Global UNICEF in 2016 and she has been associated with the organization even before becoming the Goodwill Ambassador.

She has been collaborating with the organization for more than a decade and a half.

Education Chopra highlighted the importance of education

Chopra said during the event, "I grew up in India, where access to education is a challenge for a lot of girls, as it is in many other parts of the world, where children desperately want to learn, but are challenged to do so." "I strongly believe that education is just the cornerstone of equality, social justice, social change, and democracy."

Climate Crisis She spoke about the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN

In a video clip that she shared on Instagram, Chopra addressed COVID-19, climate crisis, etc. She said," As we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan." "The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world," Chopra said in the video.

Instagram post Chopra shared photos with Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman

Along with her photos, the actor also shared some moments from the event with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. She captioned the photos, "So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women." Gorman, who also shared photos with Chopra on Instagram, captioned them "Love you," to which Chopra commented, "Back to you."

