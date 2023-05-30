Entertainment

'Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal shares news of father's demise

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 30, 2023, 01:49 pm 2 min read

'Shark Tank India' judge Anupam Mittal's father passed away on Monday

Renowned entrepreneur Anupam Mittal, widely recognized as one of the popular Sharks on Shark Tank India, took to social media on Monday to share the heartbreaking news of his father, Gopal Krishna Mittal's passing away. In an Instagram Story, Mittal's wife, former model Aanchal Kumar shared a family photograph, accompanied by the heartfelt message: "Shine on us, Daddy." May his soul rest in peace.

Mittal recalled how his father inspired him in his journey

In one of Shark Tank India 2's episodes, Mittal highlighted how his father inspired him with his journey. Recalling one memory, he revealed that his father was into the handloom business and he used to observe his father closely. "I used to see looms. He was in textiles. The thought of becoming an entrepreneur was seeded in me back then," shared Mittal.

Mittal shared a close bond with his father

Mittal, the owner of People Group and the visionary founder of the esteemed platform Shaadi.com has always cherished his close bond with his father. The entrepreneur has often expressed how his father has served as a constant source of strength and support for him. Despite recently undergoing shoulder surgery, Mittal remains resilient and continues to make public appearances, actively engaging in professional endeavors.

When Mittal shared a heartfelt tribute on Father's Day

On Father's Day last year, Mittal shared a heartfelt post for his father on Instagram. The picture captured a beautiful moment of his father cutting a cake alongside Mittal's daughter, Alyssa. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Father's Day Dad. Your big-heartedness & generosity without expecting or even accepting gratitude in return is truly inspirational & humbling. Hope I can be as giving someday."

Mittal lost his grandmother two years ago in a fire

In January, during an episode of Shark Tank India, a young entrepreneur presented a kid's smartwatch that would ensure children's safety. Mittal during this pitch questioned why a similar product couldn't be created for older people. Recounting his grandmother's demise, Mittal stated, "I remember two years back my grandmother perished in a fire. I keep wondering how long she might have cried for help."