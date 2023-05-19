Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' shows a slight dip

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' shows a slight dip

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 11:06 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story is now among the great money spinners of 2023 in Bollywood. The film is now marching toward Rs. 200 crore mark and has amassed a huge box office collection. The Sudipto Sen directorial received negative reviews from critics but has been loved by the viewers. The film has been a part of many controversies which also helped in its publicity.

Aiming the Rs. 200 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 6.50 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 171.09 crore. The collection has dipped a bit and but as per trends, it will pick up on the weekend. The Vipul Amrutlal Shah bankrolled film is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani among others.

Twitter Post