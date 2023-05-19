Entertainment

#TheKeralaStory: Vipul Amrutlal Shah requests Mamata Banerjee to watch film

The controversies surrounding 'The Kerala Story' have refused to die down

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has become the pivot point of blazing controversies ever since it was released on May 5. A few days ago, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee banned the drama to maintain peace in the state; however, on Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the WB Government's ban. Now, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has urged Banerjee to watch the film.

Why does this story matter?

Based on the subject of the alleged conversion of girls to Islam, the Sudipto Sen directorial has been making headlines daily and has been accused of being a "propaganda film" by the Left school of thought.

While it has been made tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the Banerjee-led WB government banned it to "avoid incidents of hatred of violence."

Shah is willing to listen to Banerjee's 'valid criticisms'

While speaking to ANI, Shah said, "With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view. It was just an excuse that there could be a law and order situation."

The apex court asked the makers to add a disclaimer

The SC also asked the makers to add a disclaimer by 5:00pm on Saturday to clarify that "there is no authenticated data to back up the suggestion on the figure of conversion and the film represents the fictionalized version." To note, one of the biggest aspects of the controversy was the makers' earlier claim that 32,000 women were converted and sent to ISIS.

Shah added that no religion is being targeted

In a separate press conference, Shah further cited examples from Sholay and Singham 2 to argue that the villains in these films were Hindus, but their religion didn't lead to any uproar. "We took a lot of care while making the film that we don't go against any community or religion. We are only against those perpetrators and have shown only them," he added.

'TKS' has received strong backing from political leaders

The Kerala Story is currently enjoying a blockbuster run at the box office and has even emerged as the second highest-grosser of the year so far. It has found support from several political stalwarts, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others. Understand the controversy enveloping the film here.

