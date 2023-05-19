Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Was Aishwarya's 'hooded glamor' a hit

Cannes 2023: Was Aishwarya's 'hooded glamor' a hit

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 19, 2023, 09:35 am 2 min read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the only Indian Cannes veteran to be attending the festival this year (Picture Credit: Instagram/@festivaldecannes, @sophiecouture)

Many Indian stars made their debut in the first two days, but all eyes were glued to the screens on Thursday when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. One of the most-awaited appearances, she stunned in a silver-hooded dress that came with a train. The actor is attending the festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Why does this story matter?

Rai Bachchan is a proud Cannes veteran. Every year, the actor graces the red carpet with her presence and stunning outfits.

As she returned to the red carpet again, the Ponniyin Selvan actor must have been happy to be celebrating her 21st appearance at the international film festival.

Interestingly, she's the only Indian Cannes regular to be attending the 2023 festival.

Her hooded gown with aluminium details made jaws drop

All jaws dropped when Rai Bachchan arrived in a silver hooded gown with trains trailing her, a black corset, and a giant bow. The Gunel Babayeva's Sophie Couture had lightweight aluminium detailing that made her shine bright. The crystals used for it were from the Cannes Capsule collection. The actor completed it with her signature red lip, mid-parted tresses, and bold eyes.

Before Sophie Couture, she wore Valentino's 'kaftan'-like dress

Much before Rai Bachchan arrived for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, her first set of pictures in a Valentino dress made it to social media. She wore a green sequinned kaftan-like dress from the shelves of the Italian designer, opting for minimal makeup but sparkling eye-do. Lastly, she paired it with a pair of glass block heels.

Internet was left divided over Rai Bachchan's outfits

She is known for her red-carpet sartorial choices at Cannes. Last year, she wooed in a Gaurav Gupta lilac design. But this year's red carpet appearance has gauged mixed reviews. While many couldn't stop appreciating how beautiful she looked, there were some who made fun of it. In fact, her Valentino dress left netizens divided too, as many labeled her as a "Christmas tree."