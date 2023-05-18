India

SC stays West Bengal government's ban on The Kerala Story

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 18, 2023, 03:34 pm 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government's order banning The Kerala Story. Defending its ban on the controversial film, the state government told the SC in its affidavit on Wednesday that the film contains "manipulated facts" and "hate speech" in multiple scenes that may hurt people's faith and trigger disharmony between communities.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies since the launch of its trailer. The movie is based in Kerala and portrays the large-scale religious conversion of women from other faiths to Islam and their recruitment into ISIS.

The film has been accused of being a propaganda piece against Muslims and the Kerala government. Notably, the producers couldn't defend their claims in the SC.