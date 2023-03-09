India

Actor Shukkur, wife Sheena remarry to financially secure daughters' future

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 09, 2023, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Actor-lawyer Shukkur Vakkeel and his wife, Sheena, remarried on Wednesday (Photo credit: Facebook/@ShukkurVakkeel)

Actor-lawyer Shukkur Vakkeel and his wife of 29 years, Sheena, remarried under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) in Kerala on Wednesday, reported Hindustan Times. The couple decided to renew their vows to ensure their three daughters fully inherit their wealth, something that is not permitted in Shariat law. However, their decision is now being criticized, and reportedly, a fatwa has been issued against Vakkeel.

Two-thirds of father's property goes to daughters in Shariat law

According to the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937, daughters get only two-thirds of the father's wealth. In the absence of a male heir, the rest goes to the father's brothers. Moreover, Shariat law does not allow leaving a will, Vakkeel said in a Facebook post. "Just because they were born as girls, they will face gender discrimination," he added.

Fatwa issued against Vakkeel a day before remarriage

The Council for Fatwa and Research of Darul Huda Islamic University reportedly issued a fatwa against Vakkeel a day before he remarried. "Such thoughts are tragic results of the failure to understand the Islamic principles...Allah is the real owner of all wealth and property. They should be utilized the way Allah stipulated," the fatwa read, according to Hindustan Times.