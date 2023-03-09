India

Kerala: Air India cabin crew arrested for smuggling gold

Kerala: Air India cabin crew arrested for smuggling gold

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 09, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was caught with 1,487 gram of gold

A cabin crew of Air India was arrested at the Kochi Airport in Kerala on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle gold, reported ANI. Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was caught by Customs officials with 1,487 gram of gold wrapped around his hands under his shirt sleeves. The gold would be worth more than Rs. 75 lakh at today's rate.

Customs received confidential information about Shafi's plan

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate told ANI it had received confidential information about Shafi bringing gold to the airport. Currently, the accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, the officials added. Meanwhile, two passengers from Singapore, including a Sri Lankan citizen, were reportedly arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday for carrying gold bars worth Rs. 3.3 crore.