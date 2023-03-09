Kerala: Air India cabin crew arrested for smuggling gold
A cabin crew of Air India was arrested at the Kochi Airport in Kerala on Wednesday for attempting to smuggle gold, reported ANI. Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was caught by Customs officials with 1,487 gram of gold wrapped around his hands under his shirt sleeves. The gold would be worth more than Rs. 75 lakh at today's rate.
Customs received confidential information about Shafi's plan
The Customs Preventive Commissionerate told ANI it had received confidential information about Shafi bringing gold to the airport. Currently, the accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, the officials added. Meanwhile, two passengers from Singapore, including a Sri Lankan citizen, were reportedly arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday for carrying gold bars worth Rs. 3.3 crore.