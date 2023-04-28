India

'Why were Atiq Ahmed, brother paraded?' SC asks UP government

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on April 15 in police presence

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an affidavit mentioning the steps that have been taken to investigate the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, reported ANI. Notably, the duo was shot dead by three men posing as media persons while being taken to a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15 under police escort.

SC hearing petition seeking inquiry into encounters in UP

While hearing a plea seeking the formation of an Independent Expert Committee to probe the incident, the SC asked the state government why the Ahmed brothers were paraded and the vehicle carrying them was not taken to the hospital. The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Ahmed's son Asad was killed in police encounter

Notably, Ahmed, who had as many as 100 cases registered against his name, was a prime accused in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmed and his brother were being taken for a medical examination on the night of their killing. The incident occurred two days after Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed was reportedly gunned down in a police encounter.