Kochi: Residents gasp for breath in aftermath of Brahmapuram fire

A massive fire broke out at the waste plant of Brahmapuram dump yard on March 2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IN_HQSNC)

Residents in Kochi, Kerala, are complaining of breathlessness and discomfort, eight days after a massive fire at the Brahmapuram dump site started, India Today reported. Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle the toxic smoke that has engulfed Kochi and other nearby areas. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the number of patients visiting hospitals with respiratory issues has gone up significantly, per reports.

Residents advised to use N-95 masks outdoors

Notably, the residents have been asked to use N-95 masks whenever they step out. Authorities have also set up medical camps in several parts of Kochi. "When plastic is burned it releases toxic gases like dioxins, furans and polychlorinated biphenyls in the atmosphere. Long term effect on breathing such air is alarming," IMA District President Sreenivasa Kamath told Hindustan Times.

Garbage still smoldering at Brahmapuram dump yard

A massive fire broke out at the waste plant of Brahmapuram dump yard, which is spread across 110 acres, on March 2. Reportedly, the fire spread so fast that Indian Navy and Air Force were called in to help control it. The fire had been put out, however, the garbage remained smoldering, posing health risks for people living in the region.