Go First to resume operations from May 27

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 18, 2023, 03:28 pm 2 min read

After filing for bankruptcy, low-cost airline Go First is reportedly planning to resume its operations from May 27. The airline has issued an internal memo calling pilots to training sessions for an online ground refresher course starting Friday. The sessions are mandatory for pilots who haven't been actively flying since May 3 when the airline went on a hiatus.

Why does this story matter?

The Wadia Group-owned Go First became another company in a long list of private airlines to file for bankruptcy voluntarily.

Last week, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granted bankruptcy protection to Go First, formerly GoAir.

However, aspersions over its operational ability linger as its lessors have terminated lease agreements and are engaged in legal battles against the bankruptcy court's decision.

Operations to restart with reduced fleet of 20 aircraft

The airline plans to revive operations with a scaled-down fleet of 20 aircraft, down from 27 planes on May 2 when operations were temporarily stalled. While the goal is to restore operations quickly, it'll reportedly be done on a reduced schedule. It earlier canceled flights until May 26, citing financial losses caused by persistent engine issues related to faulty designs and poor metal quality.

Go First yet to submit interim flight schedule to DGCA

However, Go First has not yet submitted its interim flight schedule to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which issued the airline a show-cause notice on May 8 seeking a reply within 15 days explaining its inability to continue operations, according to reports. It then barred Go First from accepting new bookings and selling tickets.

Go First not alone to be hit by PW crisis

Go First attributed its insolvency to the United States-based aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW). However, Go First is not alone in the quagmire. Air Tanzania, Air Senegal, Turkish Airlines, IndiGo, Air Asia, Air India, Batik Air, Spirit Airlines, All Nippon Airlines, Hong Kong Express Airlines, Lufthansa, Jet Blue, Swiss Air, and Air Baltic have also reported similar engine problems related to PW.