India

Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu'

Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 18, 2023, 12:19 pm 1 min read

Apex court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu in the state

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday decided to uphold the Tamil Nadu law permitting the bull-taming sport "Jallikattu" in the state, according to the news agency ANI. Furthermore, the country's apex court also reportedly stated that the 2017 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act substantially minimizes the suffering and pain of animals.

Twitter Post