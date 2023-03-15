India

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin felicitates 'The Elephant Whisperers' caretakers

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs. 1 lakh each for all the 91 caretakers at the two elephant camps in the state, reported ANI. The move comes after The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at this year's Academy Awards. Stalin also met Bomman and Bellie, the elephant caretakers who starred in the documentary.

Stalin announces several cash prizes for mahouts

During the meeting, Stalin handed the mahout couple shawls, trophies, and cheques for dedicating their lives to elephants. He also allotted Rs. 9.1 crore to build homes for elephant caretakers and Rs. 5 crore to develop an elephant camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, per ANI. Furthermore, a new elephant camp would be built at Coimbatore Chavadi at a cost of Rs. 8 crore.