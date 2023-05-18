India

India records 906 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

India records 906 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 11:10 am 1 min read

With 20 deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,814

India registered 906 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 4.9 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data updated on Thursday. With 20 deaths, the death toll went up to 5,31,814. Reportedly, the new XBB.1.16 variant, called Arcturus, was responsible for the recent surge in infections in the country.

Active caseload drops to less than 10,200

The ministry's data also revealed that the active caseload in India has decreased to 10,179. So far, over 4.4 crore people have recovered from the novel coronavirus. The current recovery rate stands at 98.79%, while the fatality rate is 1.18%. Furthermore, over 220.6 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to citizens since the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive.