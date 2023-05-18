India

Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as law minister

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 18, 2023, 10:32 am 1 min read

In a cabinet shuffle, BJP leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed as the Union Minister of Law and Justice by replacing Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju will now take over the Ministry of Earth Sciences. A former IAS officer and Bikaner MP, Meghwal earlier was the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Why does this story matter?

Rijiju had crossed swords with the judiciary by making public comments against the collegium system by calling it opaque.

While he was the law minister, he called for scrapping the collegium system and proposed that the Central government must have a say in the appointment of the judges.

Meghwal is expected to push the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) to replace the collegium.