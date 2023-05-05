Politics

Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation as NCP chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 05, 2023, 05:59 pm 1 min read

Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) chief on Friday after the party's core committee rejected his resignation earlier in the day and urged him to continue leading the party. The decision was taken at the meeting of the 18-member committee constituted by Pawar himself to decide NCP's future and his successor after he announced his retirement.

Why does this story matter?

Pawar quitting as the NCP chief could have had far-reaching implications, not just for Maharashtra but national politics, especially in the backdrop of the next year's Lok Sabha election.

The veteran is considered a formidable force that can catalyze a joint Opposition front to challenge the ruling BJP. After he announced his resignation, NCP workers from other states requested him to change his mind.