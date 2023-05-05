Politics

Mission 2024: Kejriwal, Thackeray, Banerjee, Pawar to attend opposition meeting

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 05, 2023, 03:35 pm 3 min read

Big opposition meet likely on May17 or 18 in Patna

A pivotal meeting between opposition leaders is set to take place in Patna in the third week of May after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed it to her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, according to reports. Reportedly, the meeting will likely happen on May 17 or 18 after the conclusion of the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, opposition parties have sprung into action, hoping for a change in leadership at the Centre.

Per reports, Banerjee and Kumar had a closed-door meeting last month to plan their strategy for taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the general election.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to retain power for the third term.

Thackeray, Pawar to attend meeting after talks with Thakur

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who resigned as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) earlier this week, are both set to attend the meeting in Patna. It is also worth noting that Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Legislative Council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur met both Pawar and Thackeray on Thursday in Mumbai.

Kumar to meet CMs of Jharkhand, Odisha

As per the news outlet India Today, Kumar is also set to meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the coming days. It is learned that Patnaik and Soren are likely to take part in the opposition parties' meeting scheduled to take place in the third week of May.

List of other top leaders set to attend opposition meet

Other senior politicians slated to attend the meeting are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal or his representative, Left leaders D Raja and Sitaram Yechury.

Opposition unity necessary to stop BJP from changing history: Kumar

On Thursday, the Bihar CM claimed that he is trying to unite the opposition as the BJP-led central government "wants to change the history of the country." While reiterating that he does not have any personal ambition, the veteran leader also added that the nation would remain secure only if the opposition parties stayed united.

I'm working for benefit of everyone, said Kumar

"I have been trying to bring as many opposition parties as possible on one platform as they (BJP) want to change the country's history," Times of India quoted Kumar as saying. "I've talked to many political parties. Once the talks are complete, we will sit together and discuss a policy for the country. I am working for the benefit of everyone," Kumar added.