Roads blocked, trees axed: Modi's Bengaluru roadshow faces public resentment

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 06, 2023, 01:21 pm

PM Modi's roadshow will continue on Sunday as well

PM Narendra Modi is currently holding a 26-kilometer-long roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, which will take place on Wednesday. The high-voltage poll campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will continue on Sunday as well, in an attempt by the party to retain power in the state. However, the massive roadshow has drawn public ire. We explain why.

Citizens' daily activities hindered due to roadshow

On Saturday, Twitter users in India woke up to "#NammaBengaluralliNammaModi," a hashtag that is being used by the BJP and was trending at number one. Tweets linked to this hashtag indicated that the citizens of Bengaluru were happy to welcome Modi into the city. Although, for many, the reality was different as they complained about their day-to-day activities hindering due to the roadshow.

Roads blocked, buses delayed in Bengaluru: Twitter users

Several Bengaluru residents took to Twitter to complain about the streets, shops, and public transport being blocked. "Entire roads blocked, buses delayed all because of Modi's roadshow," a Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, some even alleged that trees were cut down in many parts of the city to make way for the prime minister's campaign vehicle and surrounding crowd.

Bengaluru Traffic Police asks citizens to avoid 35 key roads

On Friday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police asked citizens to avoid 35 key roads and junctions entirely between 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday. Moreover, the Puttenahalli Police in Bengaluru South were directed not to allow people to watch the rally from their terraces and balconies, reported The Indian Express. The police were also reportedly instructed to shut down the entry and exit points of buildings.

Activists accuse authorities of being 'reckless' with clearing tree branches

Meanwhile, The Hindu reported the local authorities were tasked with clearing tree branches ahead of Modi's roadshow, which riled activists. They accused authorities of being "reckless" with their approach and go overboard by chopping the trees instead. However, Rudran, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Mandya, told the publication the trimming was also taking place along stretches that had nothing to do with the roadshow.

Roadshow split in 2 days due to NEET exam

Modi's election campaign also drew criticism because of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled for Sunday. Concerned authorities asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the exam or redirect the Sunday rally to ensure students don't miss out on the exam. Following the complaint, Modi's roadshow was cut short and split into two days— the first being Saturday.