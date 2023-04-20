India

J&K school gets facelift after girl's viral appeal to Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 20, 2023

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has sprung into action to improve a school's facilities after one of its students urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide basic infrastructure, reported the news agency PTI. This development comes just days after a video of a third-standard student named Seerat Naaz pleading with the PM to improve her school's dilapidated condition went viral.

Project worth Rs. 91 lakh sanctioned after Naaz's viral video

Shortly after the video went viral, Director of School Education Jammu Ravi Shankar Sharma reportedly visited the government school in the remote Lohai-Malhar block. "A project worth Rs. 91 lakh was sanctioned to upgrade the school on modern lines, but the work was stalled due to some issue related to administrative approval. It has now been sorted out, and work is underway," said Sharma.

Government building 1,000 new kindergartens in Jammu: Sharma

Furthermore, the official revealed that the construction of almost 1,000 new kindergartens is underway in Jammu. "We have also started constructing 1,000 new kindergartens in all districts of Jammu province, and in the next three to four years, we will be able to ensure the construction of 250 kindergartens in each of the ten districts (in Jammu province)," Sharma added.

Details on Naaz's viral video to PM Modi

"Hello, Modi ji. You listen to everyone; please listen to me also," the little girl said at the start of her video to the PM. While highlighting that students are forced to sit on unclean floors, Naaz said it often stains their uniforms. She also pointed out the dilapidated condition of the washrooms, issues of open defecation, and the building's unfinished construction work.

Here's how Naaz reacted to new development

In response to the authorities taking action after her video went viral, Naaz stated that she is pleased that her message to PM Modi received a positive response. "I made the video myself to share my thoughts with our prime minister. I am glad that action was taken and our school is getting a facelift," said the aspiring Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.