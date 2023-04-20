India

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, missing on Mount Annapurna, rescued alive

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023

Maloo hails from Rajasthan's Kishangarh (Photo credit: Twitter/@AdityaRajKaul)

Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna on Monday, has been rescued alive, his brother said on Thursday, PTI reported. Reportedly, the 34-year-old resident of Rajasthan's Kishangarh went missing from Camp III of the world's tenth-highest mountain after falling from 6,000 meters into a crevasse. Since then, officials said the chances of finding him were slim.

Another Indian climber was rescued on Tuesday

"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition but is still alive," Maloo's brother told PTI. Notably, a similar incident occurred on Tuesday, when another Indian climber Baljeet Kaur was found alive on Mount Annapurna, hours after she lost contact with officials. The 27-year-old had gone missing above Camp IV while descending from the summit point.