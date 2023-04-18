India

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, missing on Mount Annapurna, found alive

Baljeet Kaur went missing while descending from the summit point on Monday (Photo credit: Twitter/@Baljeet11684140)

Indian woman climber Baljeet Kaur, who had gone missing above Camp IV of Mount Annapurna in Nepal, has been found alive, The Himalayan Times reported, quoting the expedition organizer. Notably, the 27-year-old went missing while descending from the summit point, following which there were reports of her death. Reportedly, three helicopters were searching for Kaur after she lost contact with officials on Monday.

Kaur scaled the world's tenth-highest peak without supplemental oxygen

A mountaineer from Himachal Pradesh, Kaur climbed Mount Lhotse last year, becoming the first Indian climber to scale four 8000-meter peaks in a single season. On Monday, she scaled Mount Annapurna without using supplemental oxygen. Pasang Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, told the newspaper, "We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp."

Another Indian climber went missing on Monday

Kaur's missing report came a day after 34-year-old Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan, went missing from Camp III of the mountain. According to officials, he fell from 6,000 meters into a crevasse and the chances of finding him were slim. Meanwhile, a record-holding climber from Ireland, Noel Hanna, died in Camp IV after returning from the summit point on Monday.