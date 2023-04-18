Bihar: Woman inspector thrashed during raid on mining mafia
Three mining officers, including a woman inspector, were allegedly attacked and assaulted by goons in the Bihta block of Patna, Bihar, on Monday, reported ANI. A video of the incident, which occurred during a sand truck overloading inspection, has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows the attackers pelting stones, hurling abuses at the team, and dragging the woman officer.
The viral video of the incident
44 people arrested, 3 FIRs registered
Notably, the officers were conducting raids against the illegal operation of vehicles and sand mining. Following the incident, the police arrested 44 people allegedly involved in the attack, and three FIRs were registered. The officials also confiscated around 50 vehicles. Meanwhile, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told ANI that CM Nitish Kumar has instructed the concerned officials to identify the miscreants.