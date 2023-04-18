India

Bihar: Woman inspector thrashed during raid on mining mafia

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 18, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Three mining officers, including a woman inspector, were allegedly attacked and assaulted by goons in the Bihta block of Patna, Bihar, on Monday, reported ANI. A video of the incident, which occurred during a sand truck overloading inspection, has also gone viral on social media. The clip shows the attackers pelting stones, hurling abuses at the team, and dragging the woman officer.

The viral video of the incident

44 people arrested, 3 FIRs registered

Notably, the officers were conducting raids against the illegal operation of vehicles and sand mining. Following the incident, the police arrested 44 people allegedly involved in the attack, and three FIRs were registered. The officials also confiscated around 50 vehicles. Meanwhile, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told ANI that CM Nitish Kumar has instructed the concerned officials to identify the miscreants.