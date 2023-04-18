India

Haryana: 4 workers killed as three-story rice mill collapses

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 18, 2023, 12:10 pm 1 min read

Four workers were killed and at least 20 were injured after the roof of a three-story rice mill collapsed in Haryana's Karnal at around 3:00am on Tuesday. Around 150 workers were reportedly sleeping in the building when the incident took place. Authorities said that action will be initiated against the owners of the building as serious defects were found in the structure.

NDRF teams arrived at the site

Deceased were migrant laborers

According to reports, the incident took place at the Shiv Shakti rice mill in Taraori town. Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said that all four deceased were identified as migrant laborers. The bodies were taken out while those injured were rushed to hospitals. Meanwhile, Karnal district magistrate Anish Yadav said that a committee will be formed to probe the incident.

Rescue efforts

Sawan added that no one is missing and the list of workers has been cross-checked. Fire tenders, the police, and ambulances reached the scene, while separate teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also joined the rescue efforts.