India

Gurugram to get the world's largest safari park

Sep 30, 2022

Looks like The Millennium city of India is all set to become a little more "wild." When it comes to safaris, Africa is among the first few destinations that come to mind in a jiffy. However, soon you will think of Gurugram whenever your inner wildlife freak craves a visit to the wilderness! Read on to know what we are talking about.

City gets 'wild' The largest safari park will be in the Aravalli range

As per reports, Haryana is all set to develop the largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli mountain range of Gurugram and Nuh districts. The rationale behind it is to boost tourism in the state and provide ample employment opportunities to the locals. "Haryana has immense potential to be developed into a jungle safari," believes CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Matter of pride The park will be bigger than the one in Sharjah

This project will sprawl across a whopping area of 10,000 hectares, making it the largest of its kind in the world. At the moment, the largest curated safari park is in Sharjah, spread across an area of 2,000 hectares. The proposed Aravalli park would be five times the Sharjah one. Two international companies that showed interest in curating it have already been shortlisted.

Inhabitants The project will house big cats, birds, and marine life

This project will feature a spectrum of both domestic and exotic species of animals and birds. As per reports, it will house a large serpentarium, an exclusive zone for birds, four zones for big cats, and an underwater world for aquatic animals. Additionally, the park will also feature nature trails, tourist zones, botanical gardens, biomes, deserts, tropical areas, and coastal regions.

Perfect location The Aravalli features 15 species of mammals, 180 of birds

Aravalli range is a place of cultural and wildlife importance, as also believed by the state government. As per a survey conducted a few years ago, this place is home to 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 57 of butterflies, and 29 of marine life and reptiles. Reports convey that a body, "Aravali Foundation" will manage the upcoming park.

We had a guest A leopard was recently spotted in Gurugram's DLF phase 5

About two weeks ago, a leopard sighting triggered panic in Gurugram's DLF phase 5 region. It was first seen at 6:00 am on August 7 near Faridabad T-point and later at Camillias stone yard. On September 13, it was spotted near a water tank area and later near a school. It was again seen near the same school on September 14.