India

IMD issues heatwave alerts for 9 states as temperatures rise

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 18, 2023, 11:52 am 1 min read

The alerts come a day after 13 people died due to sunstroke in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for dangerously high temperatures in three states— West Bengal, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. It added that parts of four other states— Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh— would likely experience heatwave-like conditions on Tuesday. Furthermore, similar conditions were observed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with similar conditions expected on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms likely in 2 states, 1 union territory

The weather department further predicted that some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab might get some relief as a western disturbance would bring thunderstorms to the regions. Notably, the alerts come a day after 13 people, including nine women, died due to sunstroke at the "Maharashtra Bhushan" award event in Mumbai. They were allegedly exposed to the sun for several hours.