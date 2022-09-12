India

Haryana shocker: Teen kills 11-year-old friend to get madrasa shut

Sep 12, 2022

The convict was reportedly having trouble with language classes, which his parents didn't allow him to skip.

Police on Sunday arrested a 13-year-old boy in the case of an 11-year-old student found dead last week in a madrasa in Nuh, Haryana. Police said the accused confessed to having murdered the boy as he did not want to study there, and had planned to defame the institution so that it shuts down. A juvenile court sent the accused to a correctional facility.

Teachers summoned Body found buried in sand

The deceased reportedly went missing on September 3, and the madrasa officials informed his parents about the disappearance. On September 5, the boy's decomposed body was found buried in sand inside the madrasa. Nuh police had summoned two teachers and a cook of the madrasa for questioning, and formed six teams to investigate the matter.

Information Planned murder on weekend to attract less attention

On September 3, he decided to kill the boy as the madrasa received more visitors on weekends and remained crowded. When children went out to play, he convinced the victim to stay back and then attacked his face and strangled him. He then dragged the victim's body to another room and covered it with sand. The body was found two days later while cleaning.

Twitter Post Convict waned to make madrasa seem unsafe

Nuh, Haryana | Accused boy didn't want to study in madrassa that's why he committed this act to bring a bad name to madrassa so that it gets shut he can get out of it: Satbir Singh, SHO (11.09) — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Details Convict's father informed police

The boy confided in father about murdering the 11-year-old because he didn't want to study at the madrasa. After telling about the incident to a village elder and being advised to immediately report the matter, his father informed the police. As police started interrogating him, out of fear the boy kept changing his statements for two days before finally confessing.

Facts Victim lived with mother, 3 sisters

The boy had joined the madrasa six months ago, and was reportedly struggling with the language classes, which his parents didn't allow him to skip. Both the boys used to play together and seemed to get along well, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said. The victim's ailing father had passed away four years ago and he lived with his mother and three sisters.

Previous incident Stark reminder of 2017 Ryan International School case

In 2017, a Class 11 student slit the throat of a seven-year-old boy studying in Class 2nd inside the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon. Investigators said that he wanted the exams postponed and a parent-teacher meeting canceled. Earlier, police had said that the school bus conductor had sexually abused the victim and then murdered him.