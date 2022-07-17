India

Yet another glitch: IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 17, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

IndiGo is reportedly sending a replacement aircraft to Karachi.

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was on Sunday diverted to Karachi after the pilot reported a technical snag. This is the second such incident in two weeks when an Indian airline has made a landing in Karachi. Earlier, SpiceJet's Dubai-bound flight landed in Karachi following a malfunction in the fuel system. Meanwhile, the authorities have started examining the aircraft.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

It is expected to overtake the UK to become the third-largest air passenger market by 2024, as per India Brand Equity Foundation.

The latest revelations are, however, seen as a setback to the growing sector, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries lately.

Statement What did IndiGo officials say about the incident?

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press release. Meanwhile, the incident is being examined by authorities at the airport and IndiGo is reportedly also planning to send a replacement aircraft to Karachi.

Incident Second such incident in two weeks

This is the second Indian airline to land in Karachi in less than two weeks. On July 5, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to an aircraft indicator light malfunction. The Boeing 737 Max flight from Delhi to Dubai began experiencing unusual fuel quantity reductions from its left tank while in flight.

DGCA IndiGo already facing probe over past incidents

IndiGo is already facing probe by India's top aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a Vadodara-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday night. The flight had reported having faced some technical glitches. The airline authorities had also sent a caution message to the pilot.

Deficiencies DGCA questioned IndiGo over other shortcomings also

The regulator had said that several incidents were found since April 1 in which the IndiGo aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins. Meanwhile, the airline is also marred with other challenges amid the growing competition. The regulator had recently questioned the airline over flight delays.

Staff Airline staff battling several issues

Numerous technicians working in the IndiGo also held protests as they were unhappy with their working circumstances. "The main reason for the technicians 'protest is that they are seeking salary hike due to work pressure and long working hours," said an airline official. "Last week, 22 out of 25 Indigo technicians took sick leave at Hyderabad airport," HT had reported.