IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight diverted to Jaipur, probe ordered

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 15, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

DGCA had recently questioned the IndiGo airlines over flight delays.

India's top aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe after a Vadodara-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday night. The flight was reported to have faced some technical glitches. The airline authorities had also sent a caution message to the pilot.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

It is expected to overtake the UK to become the third-largest air passenger market by 2024, as per India Brand Equity Foundation.

The latest revelations are, however, seen as a setback to the growing sector, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries lately.

Statement What did the IndiGo officials say?

"IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on July 14, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route," the airline said in a statement. "As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," he added.

Details SpiceJet too faced whip by DGCA for poor service

This is the latest incident linked to a domestic airline that has prompted a probe. Recently, a warning notice was sent to SpiceJet by the DGCA, which underlined that the budget carrier had failed to improve its services despite several warnings. A review from last year found the airline has "poor internal safety oversight" and maintenance inadequate.

Deficiencies DGCA questioned IndiGo over other shortcomings also

The regulator had said that several incidents were found since April 1 in which the IndiGo aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins. Meanwhile, IndiGo is also marred with other challenges amid the growing competition. The regulator had recently questioned the airline over flight delays.

Staff Airline staff battling several issues

Later, numerous technicians working in the IndiGo were reported to be missing because they were unhappy with their working circumstances. "The main reason for the technicians 'protest is that they are seeking salary hike due to work pressure and long working hours," said an airline official. "On Friday night, 22 out of 25 Indigo technicians took sick leave at Hyderabad airport," reported HT.

Delays Over 50% IndiGo flights delayed as crew attended job interviews

As per reports, over 50% of the flights operated by IndiGo were delayed on July 2 due to Air India's recruitment process. Several cabin crew members allegedly called in sick to attend Air India's second phase interview, thereby delaying over 900 flights across India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had sought clarification from IndiGo over the issue.