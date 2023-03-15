Kerala Assembly ruckus: 4 Opposition MLAs, 5 security staff injured
The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday, with Opposition MLAs staging a protest outside Speaker A N Shamseer's office, reported NDTV. The sit-in led to a scuffle between the protesters and security guards, following which four MLAs and five security personnel were admitted to a Thiruvananthapuram hospital. Reportedly, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the security staff used force without provocation.
Opposition protested over denial of notice for adjournment motion
According to reports, the Congress-led Opposition protested after Speaker Shamseer denied permission for an adjournment motion, citing the assault of a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. This came a day after another adjournment motion regarding the Brahmapuram fire was not taken up. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is yet to comment on the Assembly issue.