Kerala Assembly ruckus: 4 Opposition MLAs, 5 security staff injured

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023

The Opposition MLAs staged a protest outside Speaker A N Shamseer's office on Wednesday

The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Wednesday, with Opposition MLAs staging a protest outside Speaker A N Shamseer's office, reported NDTV. The sit-in led to a scuffle between the protesters and security guards, following which four MLAs and five security personnel were admitted to a Thiruvananthapuram hospital. Reportedly, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the security staff used force without provocation.

Opposition protested over denial of notice for adjournment motion

According to reports, the Congress-led Opposition protested after Speaker Shamseer denied permission for an adjournment motion, citing the assault of a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. This came a day after another adjournment motion regarding the Brahmapuram fire was not taken up. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is yet to comment on the Assembly issue.