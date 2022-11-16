India

Pay dog-attack victim Rs. 2 lakh compensation, orders Gurgaon forum

The Forum also suggested that if the MCG wishes, the quoted compensation amount can be obtained from the dog owner

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum instructed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday to give Rs. 2 lakh compensation to a lady who sustained injuries after being attacked by a pet dog this year in August. The Forum also suggested that if the MCG wishes, the quoted compensation amount can be obtained from the dog owner.

The incident occurred in the Civil Line area on August 11 when Munni, who hails from West Bengal, was attacked by a pet dog while she was going to work. The dog, indentified as Dogo Argentino, attacked Munni on the head, leaving her injured. She was then rushed to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, and an FIR was filed at the Civil Line police station later.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum also instructed the MCG to ban 11 "dangerous foreign breeds" of dogs officially. The Forum also asked MCG to cancel the registration of these prohibited pets and take them into its custody. The banned dog breeds include Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, American Pit-bull terriers, Bandog, Neapolitan mastiff, Presa Canario, Boerboel, Wolf dog, Cane Corso, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro.

The Forum also instructed the MCG to immediately take stray dogs into custody to sterilize and vaccinate them. As per the order, one family is allowed to have only one dog, and they need to be muzzled while visiting a public place. Pet owners must also carry poop bags and poop scoops to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public places.

Violating any of these rules will attract a minimum fine of Rs. 20,000, which can extend to Rs. 2 lakh. In case of default, the owner can incur imprisonment of not less than one month and max two years. The Forum asked the municipal body to establish rules in this context in the next three months.

Not just Haryana, places like Noida and Kerala have also witnessed many problems related to stray dogs and dog attacks. Kerala has reported 21 rabies deaths in 2022, and almost 1.9 lakh cases of dog bite so far. In comparison, government hospitals in 2017 reported 1.35 lakh dog bite cases, with the number in 2021 increasing to 2.21 lakh.