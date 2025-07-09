This is Aston Martin's most aggressive Vantage ever

Aston Martin has unveiled the Vantage S, the most track-focused version of its third-generation sports car. This is the first time since 2018 that the "S" badge has been used on a Vantage model. The new addition comes after Aston Martin's recent launch of DBX S, marking a revival of high-performance models under this badge.

Powertrain details Vantage S is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine The Vantage S packs a punch with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, churning out an impressive 671hp and 800Nm of torque. The power delivery software has been tweaked for a more responsive throttle feel. This results in a launch control-enabled acceleration from 0-97km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of up to 325km/h.

Design improvements New ducktail spoiler enhances aerodynamics and stability The Vantage S features a new ducktail spoiler, which increases cornering speed and stability. The spoiler has been tuned to push the overall downforce balance toward the front of the car. This is complemented by new front and underbody aero elements that generate an impressive 111kg of downforce at top speed.