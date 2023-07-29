Is Aston Martin DB12 better grand tourer than Ferrari Roma

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 29, 2023 | 01:41 pm 3 min read

Both cars feature an all-LED lighting setup

Aston Martin is gearing up to introduce its recently-launched grand tourer, the DB12 in India this September. The coupe is a successor to the legendary DB11 on our shores. With a sticker price of Rs. 4.8 crore (ex-showroom), it rivals the Ferrari Roma in the high-performance GT segment. Which one makes more sense, the British brawler or the Italian fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Called the "Super Tourer," the Aston Martin DB12 takes design inspiration from the iconic DB5 model from the 1960s. The coupe ditches the legendary V12 engine for a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 mill in a bid to create a balance between power and efficiency. However, to claim the top spot in the GT segment, it needs to take down the reigning champion, the Ferrari Roma.

Ferrari Roma looks more appealing of the two

Ferrari Roma follows a flowing and understated design philosophy and features a swooping hood, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, a raked windscreen, quad exhaust tips, split-type LED taillamps, and designer star-pattern wheels. Aston Martin DB12 remains true to the DB range's design DNA and sports a large signature grille, sweptback projector LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, C-shaped LED taillights, and forged alloy wheels.

Aston Martin DB12 has overall larger dimensions

Ferrari Roma has a length of 4,656mm, a width of 1,974mm, a height of 1,301mm, and a kerb weight of 1,570kg. In comparison, the Aston Martin DB12 is 4,725mm long, 1,980mm wide, 1,295mm tall, and tips the scales at 1,685kg.

Roma's cabin feels special with premium Alcantara lining

Ferrari Roma has a luxurious cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium Alcantara lining on the lower dashboard and door pads, 18-way electrically-adjustable bucket seats, a steering wheel with an integrated touch interface, and a vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment panel. Aston Martin DB12 gets a sporty dual-tone cabin with premium leather upholstery, racing-style bucket seats, a floating-type center console, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The DB12 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Ferrari Roma is a 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 612hp and a peak torque of 760Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. Aston Martin DB12 runs on a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit that develops 671hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 800Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ferrari Roma will set you back by Rs. 3.76 crore. On the other hand, the Aston Martin DB12 carries a price tag of Rs. 4.8 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Roma makes more sense over here, with its elegant and flowing design, luxurious cabin, and much lower price tag compared to its rival.

