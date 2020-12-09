Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 02:39 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Aston Martin, in collaboration with Scottish whiskey distillery Bowmore, has unveiled a limited-run model of its DBX SUV, called the DBX Bowmore Edition.
It will be limited to 18 units and will be available in two color choices: Bowmore Blue and Xenon Gray.
As for the highlights, the special model gets some cosmetic tweaks and a luxurious cabin equipped with exclusive accessories.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition features a sloping roofline, a wide blacked-out grille with horizontal slats, 'Aston Martin' badges, and sleek headlights.
The company has also used original copper strips from the distillery's whiskey stills for the side-strake inlays.
The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and smoked wheels with optional black brake calipers.
The Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 542hp and 700Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition has a luxurious cabin that is offered in two colors: Obsidian Monotone and Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone.
The interiors feature Bowmore tweed material, polished cupholders made of recycled copper, and a gloss-black central console with fine copper foil detailing.
The SUV also gets exclusive accessories such as Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and a leather holdall.
Aston Martin has not revealed the pricing details of the DBX Bowmore Edition but it did announce that the deliveries will commence in late-2021. For reference, the standard DBX starts at $1,90,000 (approximately Rs. 1.4 crore).
