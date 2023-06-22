Auto

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster launched at Rs. 2.35 crore

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster launched at Rs. 2.35 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 22, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has a top speed of 250km/h

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of the SL moniker on our shores after a 12-year hiatus. For reference, the performance-focused offering has been on sale in various global markets since early 2022. The supercar arrives via the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.

Why does this story matter?

The SL nameplate stands for "Sport Light" in Mercedes-AMG's lingo. It was first introduced by the German carmaker with the iconic 1952 300 SL model. To continue the legacy, the company introduced the seventh-generation version of the SL Class, the SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster in 2022. With a rise in demand for performance-oriented cars in India, the legendary four-wheeler is making a comeback here.

The roadster features a long bonnet and blacked-out AMG wheels

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster has an evolutionary design and follows the traditional SL styling cues. It features a long and sculpted bonnet, angular adaptive LED headlights with arrowhead-shaped DRLs, a Panamericana grille, door-mounted ORVMs, frameless doors, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and blacked-out 20-inch AMG wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and quad exhausts are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster draws power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops a maximum power of 496hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT gearbox, along with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive setup.

The supercar gets an all-new vertically-positioned MBUX infotainment panel

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster has a sporty yet luxurious four-seater (2+2) cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery. It gets heated and ventilated bucket-type front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, an AMG Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, and an 11.9-inch vertically-positioned MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster: Pricing

In India, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster will set you back by Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.

Share this timeline