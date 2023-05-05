Auto

Upcoming cars in May: Hyundai Exter, Maruti Jimny, and others

Upcoming cars in May: Hyundai Exter, Maruti Jimny, and others

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Tata Altroz iCNG features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Considered by many as one of the most challenging and diverse car markets in the world, India is set to witness a few more launches in the month of May. The list includes offerings from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Force Motors, and BMW. Here's a quick look at the various hatchbacks and SUVs arriving on our shores.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will make offroading more accessible

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the highly-awaited Jimny this May. The SUV features round LED headlamps, a vertical-slatted grille, five-spoke alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and bumper-mounted taillights. Inside, the SUV has an all-black dashboard, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. The Jimny draws power from a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine (103hp/134Nm) with an "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system.

Hyundai EXTER plans to redefine the entry-level SUV segment

Based on the 'Parametric Dynamism' design philosophy, the Hyundai EXTER will flaunt a clamshell hood, unique H-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek grille, designer dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected-type LED taillights. The five-seater cabin will get a few feel-good features such as an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and an infotainment panel with connectivity options. It will be backed by capable petrol-only powertrain options.

Force Gurkha is set to receive major interior upgrades

Apart from an RDE-compliant powertrain, Force Motors is planning a major refresh for the Gurkha's interiors. The rugged off-roader will likely retain the overall silhouette of the outgoing model. Inside, the SUV will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a rotary knob for the shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system. It will be powered by the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine, albeit in a retuned avatar.

Tata Altroz iCNG will be a premium bi-fuel hatchback offering

With order books already opened, the Tata Altroz iCNG will compete in the premium bi-fuel hatchback segment. It features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders, that optimize boot space without compromising on the fuel storage capacity. The company is also introducing an electric sunroof and a fully-digital instrument cluster to the Altroz range. It runs on a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine that develops 76hp/97Nm in CNG guise.

BMW X3 M40i is a more performance-oriented SUV

BMW started accepting bookings for the performance-oriented X3 M40i in India in April. The SUV gets an M-specific kidney grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips. It is offered in two colors: Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Gray. Inside, there is a blacked-out cabin with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The premium SUV is fueled by a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that makes 335hp/500Nm.