Citroen C3's Live and Shine variants compared: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2023, 08:29 pm 3 min read

Citroen C3 features dual airbags as standard (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has re-introduced the "PureTech 110" turbo-petrol engine in C3's line-up in India. The French carmaker has brought back the 'Gen III' engine in the range-topping Shine trim this time around. With all the bells and whistles on offer, the top-spec model has received a price hike over the base Live trim. Which variant makes more sense on our shores?

Why does this story matter?

Citroen entered the highly-competitive entry-level SUV category in India with the C3 micro-SUV.

While the car was praised by critics for its ride and handling capabilities, it received flak for missing out on a few feel-good features such as electrically-adjustable ORVMs, a rear washer and wiper unit, and a rear-view camera.

Now, the company has rectified the shortcomings by introducing a range-topping Shine variant.

The C3 Shine trim features 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

While identical in overall design, the Citroen C3 Shine variant looks better than the Live trim. The former comes equipped with goodies such as an electrically-adjustable ORVMs, black-colored roof rails, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chromed "Double Chevron" logo, skid plates, front fog lamps, black wheel cladding, and a rear washer and wiper unit over the latter. The top trim also gets dual-tone paint schemes.

Shine model sports a rear-view camera and an anodized panel

The top-of-the-line Shine variant also gets a day-night IVRM, premium fabric upholstery, an anodized Orange/Grey-colored panel on the dashboard, rear AC vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, USB charging ports, keyless entry, and multiple connected car features using Citroen's C-Buddy app. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The car provides dual airbags as standard

For added safety quotient, the Citroen C3 comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and EBD as standard across all variants. The range-topping Shine trim level gets features such as Rear Parking Assist System with a rear-view camera and two ultrasonic sensors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and hill-hold assist over the base Live model.

The range-topping Shine gets option of turbo-petrol engine

While the base Live trim only comes with "PureTech 82" 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that generates 82hp/115Nm, the top-of-the-line Shine variant additionally has the "PureTech 110" turbo-petrol mill that makes 110hp/190Nm. The former gets a 5-speed manual, while the latter has a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which Citroen C3 variant should you buy?

In India, the base Citroen C3 Live variant can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 6.16 lakh, while the range-topping Shine Turbo Dual-Tone with Vibe pack model will set you back by Rs. 8.92 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The choice of variant is usually dependent on the customers' budget. However, we recommend the top-of-the-line trim for its better value-for-money proposition.