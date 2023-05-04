Auto

Hyundai EXTER spotted undisguised: Check features of Tata Punch's rival

Upcoming Hyundai EXTER will roll on designer dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean auto giant Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the EXTER micro-SUV in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the vehicle was spotted in the company's home market. The car's design is based on 'Parametric Dynamism' philosophy and it will feature unique H-shaped LED DRLs. In India, the newcomer will take on the popular Tata Punch.

Why does this story matter?

With the arrival of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, the compact SUV segment has become extremely popular in India.

Hyundai is now planning to benefit from the growing demand for affordable SUVs by launching the EXTER.

The all-new four-wheeler will enter the highly-competitive entry-level segment on our shores with a quirky design and will get a tech-forward cabin.

The SUV will feature H-shaped LED DRLs and alloy wheels

Based on Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamism' design philosophy, the EXTER will feature an overall quirky look. The micro-SUV will get a clamshell hood, bumper-mounted LED headlights, unique H-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, ORVMs, black B-pillars, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected-type LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end

The car will get premium upholstery and multiple airbags

The interiors of the upcoming Hyundai EXTER are under wraps. We expect the micro-SUV to get a spacious and tech-forward cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will be offered with capable engine options

On the performance front, the upcoming Hyundai EXTER is expected to get a frugal 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine or a powerful 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit from the brand's existing line-up. The micro-SUV might get a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox option.

How will it fare against the Tata Punch?

Hyundai will announce the pricing and availability details of the EXTER in India soon. The micro-SUV is expected to sport a starting price tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). If priced that competitively, we believe that the upcoming car, with its quirky design, tech-forward cabin and capable powertrain options, will be able to dethrone the current segment leader, the Tata Punch.